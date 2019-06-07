UIL Legislative Council Meeting

UIL Legislative Council to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will convene Tuesday, June 11 at the Austin Marriott North Hotel in Round Rock to review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes.

The UIL Legislative Council will hear testimony from interested parties at the public hearing beginning at 8:00 am, while the standing committees on academics, athletics and music will meet at approximately 11:00 am or after the public hearing. The standing committee meeting on the policy will follow the athletics committee meeting.

After committee meetings, the full Legislative Council will reconvene at 2:00 pm to vote on proposals discussed in the Standing Committees and deliberate on other topics. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect.

The 32-member Legislative Council is composed of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences, and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions. The chair of the Legislative Council is responsible for the appointment of the eight at-large members.

The Council’s duties include hearing proposals and passing amendments to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, amending or adopting contest rules and appointing standing and special committees.