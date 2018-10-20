UIL Legislative Meeting

UIL Legislative Council to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will convene Sunday and Monday (Oct 21-22) at the Courtyard Marriot in Pflugerville to review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes.

The UIL Legislative Council meets annually to hear testimony from interested parties and consider changes in UIL policy.

Proposals made during the public hearing will be discussed by the Standing Committees, and then, if approved, presented to the entire Legislative Council for consideration. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect.

The 32-member Legislative Council is composed of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences, and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions. The chair of the Legislative Council is responsible for the appointment of the eight at-large members.

The Council’s duties include hearing proposals and passing amendments to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, amending or adopting contest rules and appointing standing and special committees.

A full agenda for the UIL Legislative Council Meeting can be found on the UIL website at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/policy/league-governance/meetings.

Proposed rule changes that will be considered at this meeting can be found on the UIL website at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/policy/league-governance/proposals.

The UIL Legislative Council Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.