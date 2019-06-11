UIL Legislative Results

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Tuesday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.

The Legislative Council approved a rule to remove the distinctions between cast, crew, and alternates without changing the number of participants allowed in the One-Act Play contest. They also approved a change to the individual acting awards designation for best actor and actress in the One-Act Play contest.

Additionally, the Council approved the increase of finalists at both the area and state marching band contests, based on the number of participating bands.

In athletics, the Council passed an amendment that allows schools to offer two summer camps. The

Council also passed amendments to soccer scrimmage dates, making soccer more consistent with other Fall sports.

All rule changes approved during this meeting can be found on the UIL website: Click Here

A video recap is also available: Click Here

The Commissioner of Education must approve all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.