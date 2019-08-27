UIL Lone Star Cup Presentations

UIL Lone Star Cup Trophy Presentations Scheduled

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League announced trophy presentation dates for the 2019 UIL Lone Star Cup winners, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Representatives from the UIL and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will be on hand to give each winning school with the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy.

“The UIL Lone Star Cup rewards the best overall academic, athletic and music programs in the state of Texas,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “To win, every student, teacher, and coach across all areas of UIL competition must contribute. The winning schools and communities should be proud of this outstanding achievement.”

2019 UIL Lone Star Cup presentation dates:

Thursday, August 29: Presentation for Mason High School (2A) during a home football game vs. Wall (Texas Football Day Live Broadcast).

Friday, August 30: Presentation for Brock High School (3A) during a home football game vs. Brownwood.

Sunday, September 1: Presentation for Nazareth High School (1A) during Nazareth Labor Day Parade.

Friday, September 13: Presentation for Argyle High School (4A) during a home football game vs. Tyler Chapel Hill.

Friday, October 11: Presentation for Dallas Highland Park (5A) during a home football game vs. Mansfield Legacy.

Friday, October 25: Presentation for Southlake Carroll (6A) during a home football game vs. Keller Central.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL conferences (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each conference receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and a $1,000 scholarship. The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.