UIL Mariachi State Festival Information

AUSTIN, TX — Mariachi ensembles from across the state will compete for top honors at the 2019 UIL State Mariachi Festival on February 22-23 at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

It is the fourth year of the state mariachi contest and first year as an official UIL contest. Seventy mariachi schools will perform at the state festival this year.

Tickets for the State Mariachi Festival are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will only be sold at the door and will be CASH-ONLY.

Schedule:

Session 1: Friday, February 22

2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Schools: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Bryan, Donna, Donna North, Edcouch-Elsa, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, El Paso Americas, El Paso Socorro, Falfurrias, Grulla, Hidalgo Early College, Klein Oak, Kyle Lehman, Laredo Alexander, La Joya, La Joya Palmview, Laredo Cigarroa, Laredo Martin, Laredo Nixon, Los Fresnos, Mercedes, Mission Sharyland, Mission Veterans Memorial, Northside Holmes, Northside Jay, Robstown Early College, Roma, Somerset, South San Antonio, Teague, Zapata

Session 2: Saturday, February 23

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Schools: Arlington Sam Houston, El Paso Hanks, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, Fort Worth Paschal, Fort Worth Poly, Grand Prairie Fine Arts, Lubbock, Kingsville King, Mathis, McAllen, Premont Collegiate, Rio Grande City, San Diego, San Antonio Brackenridge, San Antonio Burbank, San Antonio Fox Tech, San Antonio Jefferson, Santa Gertrudis Academy, Texas City

Session 3: Saturday, February 23

4:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Schools: Carrizo Springs, Del Rio, Edinburg Vela, El Paso Eastlake, Fort Worth North Side, Grand Prairie, Hebbronville, Kinder HSPVA, McAllen Rowe, Odessa, Port Isabel, PSJA Early College, San Angelo Lake View, San Antonio Harlandale, San Antonio McCollum, San Antonio Southwest Legacy, San Marcos, Weslaco

Live Video

Box 5 will provide a live webcast of the State Mariachi Festival.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

A full schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/music/state-mariachi-festival.

