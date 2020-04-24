UIL Medical Advisory Meeting

UIL Medical Advisory Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League, serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council, will hold a meeting, Friday, April 24, at 11:00 am via teleconference. It will be available Live on the UIL MAC Webpage and the UIL YouTube page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

The Committee will discuss and provide clarification on the postponement of pre-participation physicals due to COVID-19 closures. Any recommendations from the Committee must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy. An agenda for Friday’s meeting at the following link: Agenda.

The Medical Advisory Committee Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to listen online.