cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

UIL Meeting

7 mins ago

UIL Medical Advisory Committee to Meet

 

AUSTIN, TX —The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League serves as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council. They will meet Sunday (Sep 15) at 9:00 am at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville. 

The Committee will address concerns and issues regarding students’ health and safety. Any recommendations from the Committee must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy. An agenda for Sunday’s meeting can be found at the following link: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/MAC_Agenda_Sept_19.pdf.

 

The Medical Advisory Committee Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     