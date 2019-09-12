UIL Meeting

UIL Medical Advisory Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX —The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League serves as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council. They will meet Sunday (Sep 15) at 9:00 am at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville.

The Committee will address concerns and issues regarding students’ health and safety. Any recommendations from the Committee must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy. An agenda for Sunday’s meeting can be found at the following link: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/MAC_Agenda_Sept_19.pdf.

The Medical Advisory Committee Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.