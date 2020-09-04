UIL Meeting

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:30 am, Tuesday, September 8, via teleconference to determine student-athletes’ eligibility. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearing follows:

Hearings (AA-CC)

9:30 a.m. AA. Converse Judson High School: Appeal of District 27-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 10:15 a.m. BB. Converse Judson High School: Appeal of District 27-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 11:00 a.m. CC. Burnet High School: Appeal of District 13-4A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.