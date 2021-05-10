UIL Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet
AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Tuesday, May 11, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.
A schedule of Tuesday’s hearing follows:
Hearing (AA-FF)
|9:00 a.m.
|AA.
|El Paso Franklin High School: Appeal of District 1-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|9:45 a.m.
|BB.
|Andrews High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Lamar Kello
|10:05 a.m.
|CC.
|Mercedes High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Carlos Pimentel
|10:25 a.m.
|DD.
|West High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Joseph Heckathorn
|10:45 a.m.
|EE.
|Magnolia High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Taylor Shiflett
|11:05 a.m.
|FF.
|McKinney Boyd High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Maureen Fritz
The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.