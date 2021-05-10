" /> UIL Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
UIL Meeting

34 mins ago

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Tuesday, May 11, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearing follows:

Hearing (AA-FF)

9:00 a.m. AA. El Paso Franklin High School: Appeal of District 1-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
9:45 a.m. BB. Andrews High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Lamar Kello
10:05 a.m. CC. Mercedes High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Carlos Pimentel
10:25 a.m. DD. West High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Joseph Heckathorn
10:45 a.m. EE. Magnolia High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Taylor Shiflett
11:05 a.m. FF. McKinney Boyd High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Maureen Fritz

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.

