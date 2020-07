UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to issue UIL rule violations penalties.

Alief Elsik head boys soccer coach Vincenzo Cox and Burleson head girls soccer coach Erin Poyner were denied appeals of an ejection from a contest and were both issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.