UIL Meeting Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Marfa High School and Sanderson High School football programs were given two years probation for fighting with opponents. Involved student-athletes were issued one-year probation.

Sanderson High School head football coach David Donnell was suspended for the remainder of the 2018 football season, issued three years probation and a public reprimand. Marfa High School head coach Arturo Alferez was suspended for one game, issued two years probation and a public reprimand.

Student-athletes from Round Rock Stony Point High School, White Settlement Brewer High School, and Valley Mills High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

Student-athletes from Mount Calm High School, Fort Bend Marshall, Zephyr High School, Valley Mills High School were granted appeals for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.