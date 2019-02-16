UIL Meeting Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Student-athletes from Weslaco High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

Sweeny High School coach Wesley Stevens and Woodsboro High School coach Jason Hensley were denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

A student-athlete from Marfa High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous committee ruling.