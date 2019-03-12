UIL Meeting Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Austin Eastside Memorial High School coach Brian Phelps was denied an appeal of school district personnel violations and was issued a public reprimand and two years probation.

Central Middle School (Weslaco ISD) coach Daniel Perez was denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and was issued a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

Two student-athletes from College Station A&M Consolidated High School, a student-athlete from College Station High School, and a student-athlete from Ennis High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

A student-athlete from College Station A&M Consolidated High School and Port Arthur Memorial High School were granted appeals for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.