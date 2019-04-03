UIL Meeting Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions for UIL rule violations.

Former Duncanville High School coach Cathy Self-Morgan was found guilty of recruiting violations and issued a three-year suspension from coaching and a public reprimand. Self-Morgan will be expected to appear before the State Executive Committee before coaching again at a UIL member school.

The Duncanville High School girls basketball program was issued two years probation.