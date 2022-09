UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations.

The UIL issued Tom Bean High School Athletics three years probation, barred the football program from post-district play for two years, and issued the school a public reprimand.

The UIL cleared Tom Bean High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Steven Fex of any rules violations.