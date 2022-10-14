UIL Meets This Weekend

UIL Legislative Council to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will meet Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, at the Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center in Georgetown to review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes. Sunday’s public forum and Monday’s morning session of the full Council meeting will be available via live webstream on the UIL Legislative Council Webpage.

The UIL Legislative Council will hear testimony from interested parties and consider changes in UIL policy beginning at 8:00 am Sunday, while the standing committees on academics, athletics, and music will meet at approximately 9:30 am or after the public hearing. The standing committee meeting on the policy will follow the athletics committee meeting.

The entire Legislative Council will reconvene at 9:00 am Monday to vote on proposals discussed in the standing committees and deliberate on other topics. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they take effect.

The 32-member Legislative Council comprises school administrators from the four regions within the six UIL conferences and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions.

You can find the full agenda for the UIL Legislative Council Meeting on the UIL website at the following link: Click Here.

The UIL Legislative Council Meeting is open, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.