UIL Meets With Pleasant Grove, Rockwall And Paris

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 am Monday (Sep 10) at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-HH)

9:05 a.m. AA. Caldwell High School: Appeal of District 26-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:50 a.m. BB. College Station A&M Consolidated High School: Appeal of District 19-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:35 a.m. CC. Klein Cain High School: Appeal of District 15-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

11:20 a.m. DD. Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School: Appeal of District 6-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:30 p.m. EE. Rockwall Heath High School: Appeal of District 11-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:00 p.m. FF. Seymour High School: Appeal of District 4-2A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:45 p.m. GG. Odessa Permian High School: Appeal of District 2-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

2:30 p.m. HH. Paris High School: Consideration of State Executive Committee Decision Regarding Section 27(a)(2), Individual Student Suspension

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.