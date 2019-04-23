UIL One-Act Play State Meet

UIL Academic and One-Act Play State Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2019 University Interscholastic League will welcome more than 3,000 participants from across Texas to the Academic State Meet and One-Act Play State Meet in April and May.

Conferences 4A-6A will compete in the One-Act Play State Meet April 23-25, at the Raymond E. Hartfield Round Rock ISD Performing Arts Center. Conferences 1A-3A will be held May 2-4 at the same facility. The Theatrical Design State Meet is April 26.

The Academic State Meet, including contests in journalism, math, science, language arts, business education, computer science, and social studies will take place May 2-4 on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Speech events are May 29-30.

State Meet Participants, Schedules, and Results:

Participants in the UIL Academic State Meet is on the UIL website, along with a schedule of contest times and locations.

Complete results of the UIL Academic State Meet will be posted on the UIL website www.uiltexas.org throughout the meet.