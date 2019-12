UIL Realignment: North Lamar, other RRV Schools on the Move

The Texas UIL released enrollment numbers for schools across the state today. With the unveiling of the numbers there may be some shake up for Red River Valley sports teams when districts realign for 2020-2022, including Paris and North Lamar no longer being in the same division. Here are the enrollment numbers and classification for local schools:

School – Classification – Enrollment

Paris – Class 4A Division 1 – 947.5

North Lamar – Class 4A Division 2 – 741

Chisum – Class 3A Division 2 – 318

Prairiland – Class 3A Division 2 – 318

Cooper – Class 2A Division 1 – 228

Honey Grove – Class 2A Division 1 – 213

Rivercrest – Class 2A Division 1 – 197

Detroit – Class 2A Division 2 – 156

Clarksville – Class 2A Division 2 – 127

Classification breakdown:

6A – 2220+

5A D1 – 1900-2219

5A D2 – 1210-1899

4A D1 – 865-1209

4A D2 – 515-864

3A D1 – 350-514

3A D2 – 230-349

2A D1 – 165.5-229

2A D2 – 105-229