UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information

AUSTIN — The release of the biennial University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years is on Monday (Feb 3), at 9:00 am. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football, basketball, and volleyball districts for the next two school years.

The UIL has posted the 2020 reclassification and realignment policies and procedures on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

The UIL releases the reclassification and realignment districts, and information through an electronic press release at 9:00 am Monday to media on the UIL press release recipient list. The data will also be available online via the UIL website at www.uiltexas.org and at the 20 Regional Education Service Centers across the state.

The UIL released the conference cutoff numbers in December, prior to releasing the full realignment. These numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including the divisional cutoffs for football. The conference cutoff numbers are as follows:

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)

5A: 1230 – 2219 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 – 1229 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 – 514 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 – 229 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 97 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 93 schools

3A Division I: 350 – 514 105 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349 105 schools

4A Division I: 880 – 1229 95 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 879 93 schools

5A Division I: 1922 – 2219 129 schools

5A Division II: 1230 – 1921 122 schools

Preliminary enrollments were also released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. They are at https://www.uiltexas.org/files/alignments/2020_Alpha_12_9.pdf

Fox Sports Southwest reveals the reclassification and realignment will at 9:00 am Monday (Feb 3) on a special episode of the High School Spotlight hosted by Craig Way. The show will be dedicated solely to reclassification and realignment issues, both debuting the new district alignments and discussing the realignment process with UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Deputy Director Dr. Jamey Harrison and UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza. Replays of the show will also air at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 3rd, and over the two weeks following the R&R release.