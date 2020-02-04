UIL Reclassification Plus Mavs, Stars Win in Today’s Sports Update

In October we found out which classification each school would be in. Yesterday we found out the districts. The Paris Wildcats will be in district 7-4A Division I which consists of:

Boxes were cut open at 9:00 am Monday for the tentative volleyball, basketball, and football district assignments and reclassification for the next two years.

For football, North Lamar jumped from the frying pan into the fire by landing in 4A Division II, District 8 against Gilmer, Liberty-Eylau, Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, and Spring Hill. Paris is in Division I District 7 against Anna, Argyle, Ranchview, Kaufman, Melissa and Terrell.

In 5A, Sulphur Springs and Mt Pleasant are in Division II. In District 8 Sulphur Springs faces Corsicana, Crandall, Ennis, Forney, Greenville, North Forney, and Royse City. Mt Pleasant’s District 9 lost Lindale and welcomed back Texas High.

Other sports (District 15-4A): Gilmer Paris High North Lamar Pittsburg Liberty Eylau Pleasant Grove

Prairiland and Chisum find themselves both in district 10-3A Div II and they will he joined with.

Football Realignment for Chisum/Prairiland (District 10-3A Div II) Pewitt Daingerfield DeKalb Hooks Chisum Prairiland Redwater

Other Sports (District 12-3A) Commerce Edgewood Grand Saline Lone Oak Chisum Prairiland Rains

Area basketball tonight as Paris High at Liberty Eylau. Detroit at Rivercrest. Cooper is at Prairiland. Clarksville hosts Linden Kildare. And Bland is at Honey Grove. North Lamar and Chisum have the night off.

The Dallas Stars exploded offensively last night as the beat the Rangers 5-3 at Madison Square Garden. Joe Pavelski scored a pair of power play goals in the first period. Steven Johns Also scores for Dallas. It was his first goal in over two years due to injuries. Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic (ankle) for the third straight game.

NBA

LA Clippers 108 – San Antonio Spurs 105

NCAA

No. 1 Baylor Men extended their winning streak to 19 games with a victory over Kansas State 73-65. No. 2 Baylor women did in Texas with a 64-44 win.

REGION XIV

The NTCC Eagles are at Weatherford College today (Feb 4). Their first home game is Friday when they host Pratt Junior College in a double header starting at 1:00 pm.

The Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) Softball team made the journey to the Alamo city to open the season. The Eagles faced off against the Butler Grizzlies in Game 1 of the tournament. Despite two home runs by the Eagles, they would fall to the Grizzlies 6-4. Game 2 on Friday saw the Eagles take on the Galveston College Whitecaps in a match that took extra innings to decide. NTCC fell 6-5. NTCC dropped Game 3 of the day 20-12.

BASKETBALL

WOMEN

The standings this week has Trinity Valley leading the pack followed by Tyler, Blinn, Kilgore, Panola, Angelina, Paris, Jacksonville, Bossier and Coastal Bend.

MEN

In the East Zone for the Men Tyler leads followed by Kilgore, Panola, Navarro, Bossier, Trinity and Paris.

HIGH SCHOOL

In this week’s Texas Association basketball rankings, Mineola and Saltillo remain the only two locally with both girls and boys teams ranked. For some reason, No. 1 Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant is not listed this week. Instead Jim Ned is in the No. 1 slot. The Lady Devils have three games left and own a district championship for the third year consecutively.

This week’s Texas Association basketball rankings

5A

No. 8 Royse City (24-5)

4A

No. 2 Argyle (25-5)

3A

No. 11 Edgewood (24-5)

No. 12 Mineola (24-7)

No. 15 Winnsboro (21-7)

No. 17 Howe (22-5)

No. 21 Pottsboro (20-3)

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (25-1)

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (27-4)

No. 11 Saltillo (26-7)

BOYS

5A

No. 8 Sulphur Springs (22-7)

4A

No. 7 Argyle (24-3)

No. 20 Paris (22-8)

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (24-4)

No. 18 Van Alstyne (21-6)

No. 22 Commerce (19-9)

No. 23 Mineola (19-7)

2A

No. 11 Clarksville (16-9)

1A

No. 17 Saltillo (25-4)