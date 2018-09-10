City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
UIL Results On Paris, Pleasant Grove, And Heath

23 mins ago

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Student-athletes from Caldwell High School, College Station A&M Consolidated High School, Klein Cain High School, Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School, Seymour High School, and Odessa Permian High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

The committee granted an appeal of a suspension of a student-athlete from Paris High School. The suspension was lifted, and the student-athlete was placed on one-year probation.

A student-athlete from Rockwall Heath High School withdrew an appeal for varsity eligibility before the meeting.

