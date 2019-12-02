UIL Robotics Championships

AUSTIN, Texas —The 2019 UIL Robotics State Championships: BEST Division will take place Thursday through Friday (Dec 5-7) at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, and the Frisco Conference Center. This year is the second year that robotics is an official UIL contest.

The UIL Robotics: BEST Division championships will be based on BEST Award scoring by the participating teams, which includes head-to-head robot competition, as well as exhibits and marketing presentations.

More information on the UIL Robotics State Championships can be found online at http://www.uiltexas.org/academics/stem/robotics.

Team exhibits and marketing presentations will take place at the Frisco Conference Center on Thursday and Friday. Robot matches will take place at the Comerica Center on Friday and Saturday. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 5

Team check-in and set up at all venues, judging of marketing presentations begin.

Friday, December 6

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Team Exhibit and Marketing Presentation Judging concludes (Frisco Conference Center)

3:00 PM Driver’s Meeting (Comerica Center)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Robot Seeding Matches (Comerica Center)

Saturday, December 7 (all activities at the Comerica Center)

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony and Parade of Teams

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Robot Seeding Matches continue

12:30 PM – 12:45 PM Wildcard Match

1:45 PM Semifinal Matches

3:00 PM Championship Matches

3:45 PM Awards Ceremony

A full list of state qualifiers is online: Click Here