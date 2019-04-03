Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
UIL Robotics Championships

UIL Robotics State Championships Information

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 UIL Robotics State Championships: FIRST Division will take place April 4-6 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. This week’s event marks the inaugural FIRST Division championship as an official UIL contest. Robotics became an official UIL activity in 2018-2019.

The UIL Robotics: FIRST Division championships will include FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) and FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) contests using the 2018-2019 games.

FRC teams will compete in a single division. FTC teams will compete in two divisions: Group I (UIL Conferences 1A-4A) and Group II (UIL Conferences 5A-6A). More information on the UIL Robotics State Championships can be found online at https://www.uiltexas.org/academics/stem/robotics.

Schedule:
Thursday, April 4
Load-In & Check-In Continues for FRC
FRC Qualification Matches Begin
Optional Load-In & Check-In for FTC Group I (1A-4A)

Friday, April 5
FTC 1A-4A Qualification and Elimination Matches
FRC Qualification Matches Continue
Optional Load-In & Check-In for FTC Group II (5A-6A)

Saturday, April 6
FTC 5A-6A Qualification and Elimination Matches
FRC Qualification and Playoff Matches

A list of teams can be found here http://firstintexas.org/uil/invited-teams/.
.

