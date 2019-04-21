UIL Soccer All-Tournament Teams

UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams

AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches)

*Indicates championship game MVP, chosen by media

Conference 4A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

*Ciara Johnston, Stephenville, Junior, Forward

Haleigh Beam, Stephenville, Junior, Midfielder

Beatris Chavarria, Stephenville, Junior, Midfielder

Courtney Langley, Stephenville, Junior, Defender

Brooke Briscoe, Liberty Hill, Senior, Midfielder

Kyla Boliek, Liberty Hill, Senior, Defender

Madi Fuller, Liberty Hill, Sophomore, Midfielder

Landrie Young, Lumberton, Junior, Defender

Kambrie McFarland, Lumberton, Senior, Forward

Lucy Hurst, Melissa, Freshman, Forward

Jenna Newkirk, Melissa, Freshman, Defender

Conference 4A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

*Victor Unzueta, San Elizario, Junior, Forward

Steve Salais, San Elizario, Senior, Goalkeeper

Eric Valdez, San Elizario, Senior, Forward

Eduardo Chavez, San Elizario, Senior, Midfielder

Konnor Koethe, Midlothian Heritage, Junior, Goalkeeper

Garrett Garvin, Midlothian Heritage, Junior, Midfielder

Matthew Stanton, Midlothian Heritage, Senior, Midfielder

Josh Sczech, Comal Canyon Lake, Sophomore, Midfielder

Matthew Bell, Comal Canyon Lake, Senior, Midfielder

Easton Musil, Palestine, Junior, Defender

Christian Hutchinson, Palestine, Junior, Goalkeeper

Conference 5A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

Megan O’Neal, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Midfielder

Presley Echols, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Forward

Sydney Cox, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Midfielder

*Maja Davison, Dallas Highland Park, Sophomore, Forward

Ashley Perez, Mansfield Legacy, Senior, Midfielder

Alexis Luna, Mansfield Legacy, Senior, Defender

Tatum Krueger, Mansfield Legacy, Sophomore, Goalkeeper

Jessica Carmichael, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder

Zoe Flores, Dripping Springs, Senior, Forward

Taylor DeBrosky, Humble Kingwood Park, Senior, Midfielder

Allie Byrd, Humble Kingwood Park, Senior, Forward

Conference 5A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

*Ivar Arroyo, El Paso Bel Air, Senior, Forward

Bryan Guzman, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Forward

Omar Zamora, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Forward

Kevin Pena, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Goalkeeper

Alex Wing, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward

Todd Fuller, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Defender

Jacob Stanfield, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Goalkeeper

Joyner Castillo, Houston Sharpstown, Sophomore, Midfielder

Josue Carias Ortez, Houston Sharpstown, Senior, Forward

Yonathan Castro, Pharr Valley View. Freshman, Forward

Jorge Amaya, Pharr Valley View, Junior, Midfielder

Conference 6A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

*Madison Drenowatz, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Forward

Kendall Gilpin, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Midfielder

Taylor Tufts, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Forward

Madison Martin, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Goalkeeper

Jules Haro, Katy Tompkins, Junior, Midfielder

Barbara Olivieri, Katy Tompkins, Junior, Forward

Avery Burchett, Katy Tompkins, Sophomore, Defender

Anna Reysa, Allen. Sophomore, Forward

Ashleigh Williams, Allen, Sophomore, Forward

Trinity Clark, Austin Lake Travis, Junior, Midfielder

Alana Clark, Austin Lake Travis, Junior, Midfielder

Conference 6A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

*Landon Leach, Lewisville Flower Mound, Sophomore, Goalkeeper

Shane Popieluch, Lewisville Flower Mound, Senior, Midfielder

Joe Perryman, Lewisville Flower Mound, Sophomore, Forward

Jackson Captain, Lewisville Flower Mound, Senior, Defender

Wilmar Aguilar, San Antonio Lee, Junior, Forward

Francisco Segura, San Antonio Lee, Junior, Forward

Theo Gunter, San Antonio Lee, Senior, Defender

Axel Hevener Arano, Conroe Woodlands College Park, Junior, Forward

James Ross-Kirov, Conroe Woodlands College Park, Senior, Midfielder

Danford Ndabah, Alief Elsik, Junior, Midfielder

Edgar Renteria, Alief Elsik, Junior, Midfielder