UIL Soccer All-Tournament Teams

AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches)
*Indicates championship game MVP, chosen by media
Conference 4A Girls
Name, School, Class, Position
*Ciara Johnston, Stephenville, Junior, Forward
Haleigh Beam, Stephenville, Junior, Midfielder
Beatris Chavarria, Stephenville, Junior, Midfielder
Courtney Langley, Stephenville, Junior, Defender
Brooke Briscoe, Liberty Hill, Senior, Midfielder
Kyla Boliek, Liberty Hill, Senior, Defender
Madi Fuller, Liberty Hill, Sophomore, Midfielder
Landrie Young, Lumberton, Junior, Defender
Kambrie McFarland, Lumberton, Senior, Forward
Lucy Hurst, Melissa, Freshman, Forward
Jenna Newkirk, Melissa, Freshman, Defender
Conference 4A Boys
Name, School, Class, Position
*Victor Unzueta, San Elizario, Junior, Forward
Steve Salais, San Elizario, Senior, Goalkeeper
Eric Valdez, San Elizario, Senior, Forward
Eduardo Chavez, San Elizario, Senior, Midfielder
Konnor Koethe, Midlothian Heritage, Junior, Goalkeeper
Garrett Garvin, Midlothian Heritage, Junior, Midfielder
Matthew Stanton, Midlothian Heritage, Senior, Midfielder
Josh Sczech, Comal Canyon Lake, Sophomore, Midfielder
Matthew Bell, Comal Canyon Lake, Senior, Midfielder
Easton Musil, Palestine, Junior, Defender
Christian Hutchinson, Palestine, Junior, Goalkeeper
Conference 5A Girls
Name, School, Class, Position
Megan O’Neal, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Midfielder
Presley Echols, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Forward
Sydney Cox, Dallas Highland Park, Junior, Midfielder
*Maja Davison, Dallas Highland Park, Sophomore, Forward
Ashley Perez, Mansfield Legacy, Senior, Midfielder
Alexis Luna, Mansfield Legacy, Senior, Defender
Tatum Krueger, Mansfield Legacy, Sophomore, Goalkeeper
Jessica Carmichael, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder
Zoe Flores, Dripping Springs, Senior, Forward
Taylor DeBrosky, Humble Kingwood Park, Senior, Midfielder
Allie Byrd, Humble Kingwood Park, Senior, Forward
Conference 5A Boys
Name, School, Class, Position
*Ivar Arroyo, El Paso Bel Air, Senior, Forward
Bryan Guzman, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Forward
Omar Zamora, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Forward
Kevin Pena, El Paso Bel Air, Junior, Goalkeeper
Alex Wing, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward
Todd Fuller, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Defender
Jacob Stanfield, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Goalkeeper
Joyner Castillo, Houston Sharpstown, Sophomore, Midfielder
Josue Carias Ortez, Houston Sharpstown, Senior, Forward
Yonathan Castro, Pharr Valley View. Freshman, Forward
Jorge Amaya, Pharr Valley View, Junior, Midfielder
Conference 6A Girls
Name, School, Class, Position
*Madison Drenowatz, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Forward
Kendall Gilpin, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Midfielder
Taylor Tufts, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Forward
Madison Martin, Southlake Carroll, Senior, Goalkeeper
Jules Haro, Katy Tompkins, Junior, Midfielder
Barbara Olivieri, Katy Tompkins, Junior, Forward
Avery Burchett, Katy Tompkins, Sophomore, Defender
Anna Reysa, Allen. Sophomore, Forward
Ashleigh Williams, Allen, Sophomore, Forward
Trinity Clark, Austin Lake Travis, Junior, Midfielder
Alana Clark, Austin Lake Travis, Junior, Midfielder
Conference 6A Boys
Name, School, Class, Position
*Landon Leach, Lewisville Flower Mound, Sophomore, Goalkeeper
Shane Popieluch, Lewisville Flower Mound, Senior, Midfielder
Joe Perryman, Lewisville Flower Mound, Sophomore, Forward
Jackson Captain, Lewisville Flower Mound, Senior, Defender
Wilmar Aguilar, San Antonio Lee, Junior, Forward
Francisco Segura, San Antonio Lee, Junior, Forward
Theo Gunter, San Antonio Lee, Senior, Defender
Axel Hevener Arano, Conroe Woodlands College Park, Junior, Forward
James Ross-Kirov, Conroe Woodlands College Park, Senior, Midfielder
Danford Ndabah, Alief Elsik, Junior, Midfielder
Edgar Renteria, Alief Elsik, Junior, Midfielder