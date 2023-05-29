UIL Softball State Tournament Information

Como-Pickton | Dodd City | Rains

May 30-June 3, 2023

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, May 30

Conference 1A

10:00 am Neches (15-3) vs. D’Hanis (13-6-1)

1:00 pm Hermleigh (20-6) vs. Dodd City (9-10-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 pm Crawford (34-2) vs. Weimar (38-6-1)

7:00 pm Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1)

Wednesday, May 31

Conference 3A

10:00 am Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5)

1:00 pm Coahoma (34-3) vs. Rains (33-7)

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Final

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

Thursday, June 1

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)

7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)

Friday, June 2

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)

1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)

7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)

Saturday, June 3

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

10:00 am Conference 4A Final

1:00 pm Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

Tickets: GENERAL ADMISSION – $15+fees per session

ALL-TOURNAMENT – $100+fees

COACHES PASS – $85+fees (Must Show Membership Card)

Each game will be its session. All 18 games for the 2023 UIL Softball Tournament will be in Austin at Red and Charline McCombs Field. Tickets will be available on Monday, May 29, at 8:00 am. To attend more than one session a day, you must purchase a session ticket for each. After each session, the stadium clears, and all spectators must leave, including All-Tournament ticket holders.

For more information and access to online ticket sales when they become available, Click Here.

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.

Spectator Parking: Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE). All fan parking is in the East Campus Garage on the campus of The University of Texas.

Parking for Persons with Disabilities: ADA parking is available at $10 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in designated spaces in East Campus Garage. A person with an ADA placard or license plate MUST be in the car.

Broadcast Information : The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2023 UIL Softball State Championships. Fans, family, and alums who are unable to attend can watch the UIL Softball State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/playoffs/section/uil Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.