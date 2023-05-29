UIL Softball State Tournament Information

Como-Pickton | Dodd City | Rains
May 30-June 3, 2023
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Tuesday, May 30
Conference 1A
10:00 am Neches (15-3) vs. D’Hanis (13-6-1)
1:00 pm Hermleigh (20-6) vs. Dodd City (9-10-1)
Conference 2A
4:00 pm Crawford (34-2) vs. Weimar (38-6-1)
7:00 pm Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1)
Wednesday, May 31
Conference 3A
10:00 am Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5)
1:00 pm Coahoma (34-3) vs. Rains (33-7)
Conference 1A
4:00 pm Final
Conference 2A
7:00 pm Final
Thursday, June 1
Conference 3A
1:00 pm Final
Conference 4A
4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)
7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)
Friday, June 2
Conference 5A
10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)
1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)
Conference 6A
4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)
7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)
Saturday, June 3
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
10:00 am Conference 4A Final
1:00 pm Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
Tickets: GENERAL ADMISSION – $15+fees per session
ALL-TOURNAMENT – $100+fees
COACHES PASS – $85+fees (Must Show Membership Card)
Each game will be its session. All 18 games for the 2023 UIL Softball Tournament will be in Austin at Red and Charline McCombs Field. Tickets will be available on Monday, May 29, at 8:00 am. To attend more than one session a day, you must purchase a session ticket for each. After each session, the stadium clears, and all spectators must leave, including All-Tournament ticket holders.
For more information and access to online ticket sales when they become available, Click Here.
Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.
Spectator Parking: Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE). All fan parking is in the East Campus Garage on the campus of The University of Texas.
Parking for Persons with Disabilities: ADA parking is available at $10 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in designated spaces in East Campus Garage. A person with an ADA placard or license plate MUST be in the car.
Broadcast Information: The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2023 UIL Softball State Championships. Fans, family, and alums who are unable to attend can watch the UIL Softball State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/playoffs/section/uil Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.
UIL App: UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.