UIL Spirit Championships

UIL Spirit State Championships Information

AUSTIN— The 2020 UIL Spirit State Championships will take place January 16-18, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. It marks the second year that Spirit will be an official UIL contest.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 16

Conference 1A, 2A, 3A, COED: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Friday, January 17

Conference 4A & 5AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions

Saturday, January 18

Conference 5AD2 & 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Finals Competition

Find a complete schedule here: http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Media outlets planning to cover the UIL Spirit State Championships should submit an online media credential request by noon Monday, January 13. The Spirit Media Credential Request form can be found online at https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/media

Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices are Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit