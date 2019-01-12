UIL Spirit State Championships Information
AUSTIN — The 2019 UIL Spirit State Championships pilot program will be January 17-19, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. It marks the first year that Spirit will be an official UIL contest.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 17
Conference 1A, 2A, 3A, COED: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Friday, January 18
Conference 4A & 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Conference 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions
Saturday, January 19
Conference 5AD1 & 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Conference 6AD1: Finals Competition
A complete schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule
Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).
Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.