UIL Spirit State Championships Information

AUSTIN — The 2019 UIL Spirit State Championships pilot program will be January 17-19, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. It marks the first year that Spirit will be an official UIL contest.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 17

Conference 1A, 2A, 3A, COED: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Friday, January 18

Conference 4A & 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions

Saturday, January 19

Conference 5AD1 & 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD1: Finals Competition

A complete schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule

Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.