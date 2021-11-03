UIL State Cross Country

UIL Cross Country State Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX— The 2021 UIL Cross Country State Championships will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Meet Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. 1A Girls

9:00 a.m. 1A Boys

10:00 a.m. 3A Girls

10:30 a.m. 3A Boys

11:30 a.m. 5A Girls

12:10 p.m. 5A Boys

Saturday, Nov. 6

8:30 a.m. 2A Girls

9:00 a.m. 2A Boys

10:00 a.m. 4A Girls

10:30 a.m. 4A Boys

11:30 a.m. 6A Girls

12:10 p.m. 6A Boys

TICKETS

We will sell tickets as you drive in your car. The price paid by car for parking will be considered an entry into the event. To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets will also be available on-site and will be CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ONLY. Tickets are $25 for vehicles with up to two persons and $40 for cars with two or more persons.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

The 2021 UIL Cross Country State Meet will be available LIVE on the NFHS Network. Live coverage of the UIL Cross Country State Meet begins on Friday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 a.m. CST. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the Cross Country State Meet live online with a subscription https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/cross%20country.

Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.