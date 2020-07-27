UIL State Executive Committee Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, via teleconference to discuss alleged rules violations. It will be available Live on the UIL SEC Homepage. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearing follows:

Hearings (AA-BB)

1:20 p.m. AA. Alief Elsik High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Vincenzo Cox 1:50 p.m. BB. Burleson High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Erin Poyner

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.