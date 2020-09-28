" /> UIL State Executive Committee Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
UIL State Executive Committee Meeting

4 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 29, via teleconference to determine student-athletes’ eligibility. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearing follows:

Hearings (AA-DD)

9:00 a.m.

AA.

Chilton High School: Appeal of District 10-2A Division II Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:45 a.m.

BB.

Chilton High School: Appeal of District 10-2A Division II Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:30 a.m.

CC.

Chilton High School: Appeal of District 10-2A Division II Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

11:15 a.m.

DD.

Buda Johnson High School: Appeal of District 12-5A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.

