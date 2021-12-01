UIL State Executive Committee Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1st, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page.
A schedule of Wednesday’s hearing follows:
Hearing (AA-DD)
|9:00 a.m.
|AA.
|Hallsville High School: Appeal of District 15-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|9:45 a.m.
|BB.
|Friendswood Clear Brook High School: Appeal of District 24-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|10:30 a.m.
|CC.
|Plano West High School: Appeal of District 6-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|11:15 a.m.
|DD.
|Spring Westfield High School: Appeal of District 14-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.