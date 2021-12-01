UIL State Executive Committee Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1st, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page.

A schedule of Wednesday’s hearing follows:

Hearing (AA-DD)

9:00 a.m. AA. Hallsville High School: Appeal of District 15-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 9:45 a.m. BB. Friendswood Clear Brook High School: Appeal of District 24-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 10:30 a.m. CC. Plano West High School: Appeal of District 6-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 11:15 a.m. DD. Spring Westfield High School: Appeal of District 14-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.