UIL State Marching Band Contest Information

AUSTIN, TX — Bands from across the state will compete for top honors at the 2018 UIL State Marching Band Championships to be held November 5-7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Schedule:

Monday, November 5

8:30 a.m. 6A Prelims

Tuesday, November 6

8 a.m. 2A Prelims

2:00 p.m. 6A Finals

7:30 p.m. 2A Finals

Wednesday, November 7

8:30 a.m. 4A Prelims

6:30 p.m. 4A Finals

Single-session tickets for the State Marching Band Championships are $19 for adults and $14 for students. Double session tickets, which includes prelims and finals for a given conference are $30 for adults and $24 for students. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the gate. The box office will open one-hour, 30 minutes before the first performance. Access to a live video feed will be provided through https://box5tv.com/livestream/signup/F82uKPLw for $10.00 for a single session pass and $18 for a double session pass.

Nationally recognized judges who have distinguished themselves as band directors and music educators will serve as adjudicators.

Conference 2A participants include the following high schools: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Charlotte, Falls City, Forsan, Hico, Honey Grove, New Deal, Panhandle, Price Carlisle, Seymour, Shiner, Sundown, Thorndale, Thrall, Timpson, Union Grove, Valley Mills.

Conference 4A participants include the following high schools: Anna, Argyle, Big Spring, Burnet, Canton, Canyon, China Spring, Fort Worth Castleberry, Hidalgo Early College, Kennedale, Lamar Fulshear, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Longview Spring Hill, Lumberton, Melissa, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Pecos, Port Isabel, Rio Grande City-Grulla, Rio Hondo, Springtown, Wills Point.

Conference 6A participants include the following high schools: Austin Bowie, Austin Vandegrift, Austin Westlake, Brownsville Hanna, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Clute Brazoswood, Conroe Oak Ridge, Conroe The Woodlands, Conroe The Woodlands College Park, Coppell, Cy-Fair, Duncanville, El Paso Montwood, El Paso Pebble Hills, Fort Bend Austin, Fort Bend Clements, Galena Park North Shore, Harlingen, Jersey Village, Katy, Katy Seven Lakes, Katy Taylor, Keller, Laredo Alexander, Laredo United, Leander, Lewisville Flower Mound, Lewisville Hebron, Lewisville Marcus, Mesquite Horn, Pearland, Pearland Dawson, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Prosper, Rockwall, Round Rock, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, San Antonio Johnson, San Antonio Reagan, Waxahachie.

For more information, or to see results during the contests, please refer to the UIL Music website: https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.