UIL State Military Marching Band Contest

UIL State Military Class Marching Band Contest Information

AUSTIN, TX — Bands from across the state will compete for top honors at the 2021 UIL State Military Class Marching Band Championships October 26-27 at Longview Pine Tree High School. This year marks the second year the UIL has sponsored the Military Class contest as a pilot program.

Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

1:00 pm 4A Preliminaries

7:00 pm 1A/2A Contest

8:15 pm 4A Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9:00 am 3A Preliminaries

1:00 pm 5A/6A Preliminaries

7:00 pm 3A Finals

8:30 pm 5A/6A Finals

Tickets will be $20 for preliminaries and $20 for finals. ($35-Combined Ticket) Children under three will be Free.

Access to a live video feed will be provided through KGAS and will be free to view.

Conference 1A/2A participants include the following high schools: Beckville, Gladewater Union Grove, Price Carlisle, and Timpson.

Conference 3A participants include the following high schools: Buna, DeKalb, Diana New Diana, Diboll, Harleton, New Boston, Ore City, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak.

Conference 4A participants include the following high schools: Bullard, Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Hardin-Jefferson, Henderson, Lindale, Pittsburg, Tyler Chapel Hill, Van, and Vidor.

Conference 5A/6A participants include the following high schools: Cleveland, Ennis, Hallsville, Humble Atascocita, Humble Kingwood, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and Whitehouse.

For more information or to see results during the contests, please refer to the UIL Music website: https://www.uiltexas.org/music/state-military-marching-band-contest.