UIL State Softball Baseball Playoffs

UIL Softball State Tournament Information
2021 UIL Softball State Tournament
June 1-5
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Tickets: STUDENT and ADULT – $20 per session
Children 2 years and under – FREE
Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:
Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.
Spectator Parking: Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE).
Anyone with a Softball Permit purchased online may also park in the following areas with the online permit printed and displayed on their windshield: Lot 109, Lot 113, Lot 114, Lot 117, Lot 119, Lot 121
Parking for Persons with Disabilities
ADA parking is available at $10 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in designated spaces in East Campus Garage.
A person with an ADA placard or license plate MUST be in the vehicle.
*Starting 3 hours before the game time, the entry to East Campus Garage will only be accessible through Comal Street.
UIL App
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 1
Conference 1A
10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1
1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Conference 2A
4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1
7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Wednesday, June 2
Conference 3A
10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1
1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Conference 1A
4:00 p.m. Final
Conference 2A
7:00 p.m. Final
Thursday, June 3
Conference 3A
1:00 p.m. Final
Conference 4A
4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1
7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Friday, June 4
Conference 5A
10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1
1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Conference 6A
4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1
7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2
Saturday, June 5
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final
4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final
7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
5A
Regional Final
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 17-4
4A
Regional Final
Bullard vs. Aubrey, G1 6-5, G2 Aubrey 4-3, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
3A
Regional Finals
Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 6-0
2A
Regional Finals
West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA
1A
Regional Finals
Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue
BASEBALL
5A
Regional
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 5-2
4A
Regional
Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 12-3, G2 Godley 2-1, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Regional
Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 3-0, G2 Mike Carter Fri 2:00 pm, Sat TBD
3A
Regional
Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Gunter 7-3, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm
Regional
Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Grandview 8-1, G3 Atlanta 10-0
Regional
McLeod vs. Garrison G1 2-0, G2 12-0
Regional
Rivercrest vs. Alto G1 14-1, G2 5-4
1A
Regional
Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 2-1, at Nevada G2 Sat Noon
Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2