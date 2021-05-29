UIL State Softball Baseball Playoffs

UIL Softball State Tournament Information

2021 UIL Softball State Tournament

June 1-5

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tickets: STUDENT and ADULT – $20 per session

Children 2 years and under – FREE

Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.

Spectator Parking: Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE).

Anyone with a Softball Permit purchased online may also park in the following areas with the online permit printed and displayed on their windshield: Lot 109, Lot 113, Lot 114, Lot 117, Lot 119, Lot 121

Parking for Persons with Disabilities

ADA parking is available at $10 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in designated spaces in East Campus Garage.

A person with an ADA placard or license plate MUST be in the vehicle.

*Starting 3 hours before the game time, the entry to East Campus Garage will only be accessible through Comal Street.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 1

Conference 1A

10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1

1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Conference 2A

4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1

7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Wednesday, June 2

Conference 3A

10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1

1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 3

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1

7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Friday, June 4

Conference 5A

10:00 a.m. Semifinal #1

1:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1

7:00 p.m. Semifinal #2

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Regional Final

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 17-4

4A

Regional Final

Bullard vs. Aubrey, G1 6-5, G2 Aubrey 4-3, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 6-0

2A

Regional Finals

West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA

1A

Regional Finals

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue

BASEBALL

5A

Regional

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 5-2

4A

Regional

Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 12-3, G2 Godley 2-1, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Regional

Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 3-0, G2 Mike Carter Fri 2:00 pm, Sat TBD

3A

Regional

Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Gunter 7-3, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm

Regional

Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Grandview 8-1, G3 Atlanta 10-0

Regional

McLeod vs. Garrison G1 2-0, G2 12-0

Regional

Rivercrest vs. Alto G1 14-1, G2 5-4

1A

Regional

Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 2-1, at Nevada G2 Sat Noon

Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2