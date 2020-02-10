UIL State Swim Meet

UIL Swimming & Diving State Championship Information

2020 SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Championships are Friday and Saturday (Feb 14-15) at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on The University of Texas at Austin campus.

Conference 5A Swimming and Diving prelims will begin on Friday at 10:00 am, while 6A prelims are scheduled for 5:30 pm Finals on Saturday for Conference 5A are at 9:30 am and 3:30 pm for 6A. A complete list of State Swimming & Diving Meet participants is on the UIL web site: www.uiltexas.org/swimming-diving/state.

Tickets: All seating is general admission — ticket prices: Adults $12 and Students $7 per session; All-Tournament Pass $30. Persons wishing to come and go during the day should buy an all-tournament pass, as there will be no in and out privileges for session tickets. Advanced tickets can be purchased HERE.

UIL App:UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide live broadcasts of the 2020 UIL Swimming & Diving State Championships from the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center. More information is here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/playoffs/section/uil