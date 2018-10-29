UIL State Tennis Pairings

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information

AUSTIN — The 2018 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be played Wednesday and Thursday, October 31-November 1 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The pairings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 31

Semifinals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m. Lamar Fulshear (10-0) vs. Fredericksburg (17-5)

8:00 a.m. Canyon (21-3) vs. Midlothian Heritage (9-4)

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m. Abilene Wylie (27-0) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (14-1)

11:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (21-0) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (18-5)

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m. Round Rock Westwood (17-0) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (11-3)

3:00 p.m. Houston Memorial (16-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (12-1)

Thursday, November 1

Finals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m.

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m.

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Admission is $12 per adult and $7 per student for single day tickets. Tournament passes will be sold for $20. Children two years of age and younger are free. They may be purchased in-person or online. Parking is available for $5 per car. CASH ONLY Map Available