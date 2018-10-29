UIL State Tennis Pairings

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information
AUSTIN — The 2018 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be played Wednesday and Thursday, October 31-November 1 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.
The pairings are as follows:
Wednesday, October 31
Semifinals
Conference 4A
8:00 a.m. Lamar Fulshear (10-0) vs. Fredericksburg (17-5)
8:00 a.m. Canyon (21-3) vs. Midlothian Heritage (9-4)
Conference 5A
11:30 a.m. Abilene Wylie (27-0) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (14-1)
11:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (21-0) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (18-5)
Conference 6A
3:00 p.m. Round Rock Westwood (17-0) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (11-3)
3:00 p.m. Houston Memorial (16-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (12-1)
Thursday, November 1
Finals
Conference 4A
8:00 a.m.
Conference 5A
11:30 a.m.
Conference 6A
3:00 p.m.
TICKETS
Admission is $12 per adult and $7 per student for single day tickets. Tournament passes will be sold for $20. Children two years of age and younger are free. They may be purchased in-person or online. Parking is available for $5 per car. CASH ONLY Map Available