UIL State Tennis Tournament

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information

AUSTIN — The 2021 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be played October 28-29 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The pairings are as follows:

Thursday, October 28

Semifinals

Conference 5A

8:00 a.m. Abilene Wylie (31-1) vs. Georgetown (27-4) -Varsity Courts

8:00 a.m. Katy Jordan (20-1) vs. Dallas Highland Park (13-1) -Intramural Courts

Conference 6A

11:30 a.m. Houston Memorial (18-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (15-2) -Varsity Courts

11:30 a.m. Plano West (18-1) vs. Conroe The Woodlands (16-4) -Intramural Courts

Conference 4A

3:00 p.m. Wills Point (21-1) vs. Wimberley (15-3) -Varsity Courts

3:00 p.m. Argyle (20-2) vs. Little River Academy (12-3) -Intramural Courts

Friday, October 29

Finals

Conference 5A

8:00 a.m.

Conference 6A

11:30 a.m.

Conference 4A

3:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Admission is $15 for single-day passes and $20 for tournament passes. All ticket sales will be online. There are no tickets sold at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Parking is available in Lots 100d and 100m. Spectators may pay for parking at the kiosk machine located within the lots or download the ParkMobile app. Map Available.