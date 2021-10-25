UIL State Tennis Tournament

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information
AUSTIN — The 2021 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be played October 28-29 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.
The pairings are as follows:
Thursday, October 28
Semifinals
Conference 5A
8:00 a.m. Abilene Wylie (31-1) vs. Georgetown (27-4) -Varsity Courts
8:00 a.m. Katy Jordan (20-1) vs. Dallas Highland Park (13-1) -Intramural Courts
Conference 6A
11:30 a.m. Houston Memorial (18-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (15-2) -Varsity Courts
11:30 a.m. Plano West (18-1) vs. Conroe The Woodlands (16-4) -Intramural Courts
Conference 4A
3:00 p.m. Wills Point (21-1) vs. Wimberley (15-3) -Varsity Courts
3:00 p.m. Argyle (20-2) vs. Little River Academy (12-3) -Intramural Courts
Friday, October 29
Finals
Conference 5A
8:00 a.m.
Conference 6A
11:30 a.m.
Conference 4A
3:00 p.m.
TICKETS
Admission is $15 for single-day passes and $20 for tournament passes. All ticket sales will be online. There are no tickets sold at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Parking is available in Lots 100d and 100m. Spectators may pay for parking at the kiosk machine located within the lots or download the ParkMobile app. Map Available.