UIL State Tennis

UIL Team Tennis State Tournament Pairings and Information

AUSTIN — The 2019 UIL Team Tennis State Tournament will be played Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (Oct 30-Nov 1), at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Intramural Tennis Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The pairings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 30

Semifinals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m. Wills Point (20-1) vs. Vernon (23-6)

8:00 a.m. Center (17-1) vs. Fredericksburg (20-5)

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (21-1) vs. Georgetown (24-3)

11:30 a.m. San Antonio Alamo Heights (14-1) vs. Amarillo (22-2)

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m. Houston Memorial (17-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (17-5)

3:00 p.m. Austin Lake Travis (15-3) vs. Plano West (21-3)

Thursday, October 31

Finals

Conference 4A

8:00 a.m.

Conference 5A

11:30 a.m.

Conference 6A

3:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Admission is $12 per adult and $7 per student for single-day tickets. Tournament passes will be sold for $20. Children two years of age and younger are free. They may be purchased in-person or online. Parking is available for $5 per car. CASH ONLY Map Available