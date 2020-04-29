UIL Teleconference Meeting

UIL Legislative Council to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will hold a meeting, Friday, May 1, starting at 9:00 am via teleconference to review rules and vote on proposed rule changes. It will be available Live on the UIL Legislative Council Webpage and the UIL YouTube page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

The 32-member Legislative Council is composed of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences, and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions. The chair of the Legislative Council is responsible for the appointment of the eight at-large members.

A full agenda for the UIL Legislative Council Meeting is on the UIL website at the following link: Agenda.

The Legislative Council Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to listen online.