UIL Track & Field Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2019 UIL Track & Field State Meet will be held May 10-11 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The University of Texas at Austin campus.

Tickets:

STUDENT- $7 per session

ADULT – $12 per session

ALL SESSION TICKET – $30

FRIDAY ONLY TICKET (good for both Fri. sessions) – $20

SATURDAY ONLY TICKET (good for both Sat. sessions) – $20

Online Tickets will be available for the State Meet:

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Mike A. Myers Stadium. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag

Parking: Traffic on Robert Dedman and Clyde Littlefield will be one way on Friday and Saturday during the UIL Track & Field State Meet. The best way to access garages and lots is via Red River and Robert Dedman. Advanced reserved parking is available to purchase on a first come, first serve basis. Please visit https://utparking.clickandpark.com/ for more information.

Sessions & Events:

8:00 a.m. Friday, May 10 – 1st Session: Field Events – 1A, 3A, 5A, WC

8:00 a.m. Friday, May 10 – 1st Session: 3,200-Meter Runs – 1A, 3A, 5A

5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 – 2nd Session: Track Events – 1A, 3A, 5A, WC

8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11 – 3rd Session: Field Events – 2A, 4A, 6A

8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11 – 3rd Session: 3,200-Meter Runs – 2A, 4A, 6A

5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 – 4th Session: Track Events – 2A, 4A, 6A

Wheelchair Division: For the sixth time at a UIL Track & Field State Meet, students in wheelchairs will be able to participate in a Wheelchair Division. Students in wheelchairs will compete in pilot events for the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and shot put. These events will be non-scoring, and the participants have qualified by submitting a qualifying mark or performance.

Track & Field State Meet Qualifiers: Qualifiers for the state track meet can be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/track-field/state/track-field-state-meet-qualifiers-results

Broadcast Information: The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2019 UIL Track & Field State Championships.

Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Track & Field State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/championships/spring/section/uil. Subscribers can also watch it on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.