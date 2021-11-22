UIL Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

2021 UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams
GARLAND, TX — The 2021 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
* – Indicates championship match MVP selected by the media.
Conference 1A
Brooklyn Jaeger* Jr. Fayetteville
Kayme Schley So. Fayetteville
Mattie Konvicka Sr. Fayetteville
Addison Willingham So. Blum
Ruby Rumohr So. Blum
Emma Scott So. Blum
Conference 2A
Avery Morris* Jr. Beckville
Kinsley Rivers Sr. Beckville
Sophie Elliott Jr. Beckville
Aaliyah Couch Jr. Thrall
Aizlyn Dewberry Fr. Wink
Lexi Moody Sr. Crawford
Conference 3A
Emma Troxell* Jr. Bushland
Jaycee Adams Sr. Bushland
Kaela Neie Jr. Bushland
Shae Pruitt Sr. Gunter
Rayanna Mauldin Jr. Gunter
Hanna Rubis Jr. Gunter
Conference 4A
Jentry Lamirand* Sr. Decatur
Kota Hartman Sr. Decatur
Bayli Miller Sr. Decatur
Kaylee Peterson Sr. Decatur
Megan Hodges Sr. Celina
Lexi Higgins Sr. Bellville
Conference 5A
Averi Carlson* Sr. Lucas Lovejoy
Rosemary Archer Sr. Lucas Lovejoy
Hannah Gonzalez Jr. Lucas Lovejoy
Janet deMarrais Sr. Grapevine
Alea Lastinger Sr. Grapevine
Megan Hawkins So. Comal Canyon
Conference 6A
Jalyn Gibson* Sr. Northside Brandeis
Carlee Pharris Sr. Northside Brandeis
Melanie McGann Sr. Keller
Leah Ford Jr. Keller
Sydney Jordan Jr. Fort Bend Ridge Point
Mallorie Garner Sr. Bridgeland