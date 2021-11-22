UIL Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

2021 UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

GARLAND, TX — The 2021 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

* – Indicates championship match MVP selected by the media.

Conference 1A

Brooklyn Jaeger* Jr. Fayetteville

Kayme Schley So. Fayetteville

Mattie Konvicka Sr. Fayetteville

Addison Willingham So. Blum

Ruby Rumohr So. Blum

Emma Scott So. Blum

Conference 2A

Avery Morris* Jr. Beckville

Kinsley Rivers Sr. Beckville

Sophie Elliott Jr. Beckville

Aaliyah Couch Jr. Thrall

Aizlyn Dewberry Fr. Wink

Lexi Moody Sr. Crawford

Conference 3A

Emma Troxell* Jr. Bushland

Jaycee Adams Sr. Bushland

Kaela Neie Jr. Bushland

Shae Pruitt Sr. Gunter

Rayanna Mauldin Jr. Gunter

Hanna Rubis Jr. Gunter

Conference 4A

Jentry Lamirand* Sr. Decatur

Kota Hartman Sr. Decatur

Bayli Miller Sr. Decatur

Kaylee Peterson Sr. Decatur

Megan Hodges Sr. Celina

Lexi Higgins Sr. Bellville

Conference 5A

Averi Carlson* Sr. Lucas Lovejoy

Rosemary Archer Sr. Lucas Lovejoy

Hannah Gonzalez Jr. Lucas Lovejoy

Janet deMarrais Sr. Grapevine

Alea Lastinger Sr. Grapevine

Megan Hawkins So. Comal Canyon

Conference 6A

Jalyn Gibson* Sr. Northside Brandeis

Carlee Pharris Sr. Northside Brandeis

Melanie McGann Sr. Keller

Leah Ford Jr. Keller

Sydney Jordan Jr. Fort Bend Ridge Point

Mallorie Garner Sr. Bridgeland