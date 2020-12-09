UIL Volleyball State Tournament Information

The 2020 UIL Volleyball State Championships for Conferences 5A and 6A will be held Saturday, December 12, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Schedule:
Saturday, December 12
Conference 5A Final
12:00 pm – Lucas Lovejoy (25-0) vs. Lamar Fulshear (25-4)
Conference 6A Final
3:00 pm – Klein (27-0) vs. Katy Seven Lakes (24-1)
Tickets
All tickets will be sold as single match tickets and will go on sale at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10.: Click here
Advance parking is $10 and will go on sale at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10. At midnight on December 12, parking will increase to $15; not included are fees. The parking fee is per parking space.: Click here
Curtis Culwell Center Clear Bag Policy
To ensure guest safety and quicker entry into the facility, the Curtis Culwell Center has implemented a clear bag policy. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more extensive than a small clutch bag. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at http://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/state-volleyball/Clear_bag_policy_ALL_EVENTS.pdf.
UIL App
Follow all of the action and updates on UIL State, the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.
Event Program
The event program will only be available in a digital format provided in the UIL App or on the UIL Website.
UIL Volleyball State Tournament Games to be Broadcast Live
NFHS Network will provide live coverage of the 2020 UIL Volleyball State Tournament.
Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend matches can watch the UIL Volleyball State Tournament live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.
For complete broadcast information, please visit https://www.uiltexas.org/volleyball/state/volleyball-state-tournament-broadcast-information.