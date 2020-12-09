UIL Volleyball State Tournament Information

The 2020 UIL Volleyball State Championships for Conferences 5A and 6A will be held Saturday, December 12, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Schedule:

Saturday, December 12

Conference 5A Final

12:00 pm – Lucas Lovejoy (25-0) vs. Lamar Fulshear (25-4)

Conference 6A Final

3:00 pm – Klein (27-0) vs. Katy Seven Lakes (24-1)

Tickets

All tickets will be sold as single match tickets and will go on sale at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10.: Click here

Advance parking is $10 and will go on sale at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10. At midnight on December 12, parking will increase to $15; not included are fees. The parking fee is per parking space.: Click here

Curtis Culwell Center Clear Bag Policy

To ensure guest safety and quicker entry into the facility, the Curtis Culwell Center has implemented a clear bag policy. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more extensive than a small clutch bag. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at http://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/state-volleyball/Clear_bag_policy_ALL_EVENTS.pdf.

UIL App

Follow all of the action and updates on UIL State, the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Event Program

The event program will only be available in a digital format provided in the UIL App or on the UIL Website.

UIL Volleyball State Tournament Games to be Broadcast Live

NFHS Network will provide live coverage of the 2020 UIL Volleyball State Tournament.

Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend matches can watch the UIL Volleyball State Tournament live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.

For complete broadcast information, please visit https://www.uiltexas.org/volleyball/state/volleyball-state-tournament-broadcast-information.