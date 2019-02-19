UIL Wrestling State Championship Information

2019 WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 UIL Wrestling State Championships will be held February 22-23 at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas.

Conference 5A and 6A boys matches will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and 5A and 6A girls games will start at 11:30 a.m. Games on Saturday will are at 8:30 a.m. with Conference 5A and 6A boys.

Conference 5A and 6A girls will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Parade of Champions will start at 4:30 p.m. and all championships matches will follow. A wrestling schedule and participant list are on the UIL web site: www.uiltexas.org/wrestling/state.

Tickets: The doors will open one hour before the beginning of wrestling each day. All seating is general admission. Prices are Adults $12.00 and Students $7.00 per day; All-Tournament Pass $20.00.

UIL App: UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Wrestling State Tournament on Feb. 22-23 from the Berry Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend matches can watch all events of the UIL Wrestling State Tournament live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also view on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.