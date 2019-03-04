UIL Young Filmmakers Festival Information
AUSTIN, TX — The 2019 UIL Young Filmmakers Festival takes place Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin.
Students at UIL member schools submitted original works of a film within four categories: Digital Animation, Documentary, Narrative, and Traditional Animation. Films were scored by a panel of judges based on originality, cinematic storytelling, and technical execution. The top five films in each category will be screened at the festival and judges will then rank them first through fifth place.
Schedule:
Tuesday, March 5
Session 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Digital Animation (Division 1)
1. The Red Yarn – Celina High School, Celina
2. The Guiding Spirit – New Tech High School, Manor
3. Streetlight – Sabine Pass High School – Sabine Pass
4. Blimp and Crunch – Dublin High School, Dublin
5. Angels & Demons – Stephenville High School, Stephenville
6. Sketchy – Celina High School, Celina
Digital Animation (Division 2)
1. Grim Jr. – Allen High School, Allen
2. unplugged. – Boerne Champion High School, Boerne
3. The Climb – Marshall High School, San Antonio
4. Metal and Petal – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin
5. Gourmet Chase – Sharyland High School, Mission
6. Golden Opportunity – Allen High School, Allen
Documentary (Division 1)
1. The Gift of Healing – Kenedy High School, Kenedy
2. South Texas Maize – Lytle High School, Lytle
3. New Mexico Magic, Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta – Andrews High School, Andrews
4. Lufkin Industries – Hudson High School, Lufkin
5. Angels of Mercy – Argyle High School, Argyle
6. Voiceless – Salado High School, Salado
Documentary (Division 2)
1. Versatile – Bel Air High School, El Paso
2. The Story of “Always Believe” – George Ranch High School, Richmond
3. Tarzan: The Musical – PSJA Memorial High School, Alamo
4. Bolen Longhorns – Lufkin High School, Lufkin
5. Beyond the Shelf – PSJA North High School, Pharr
6. Austin High, Divided – Austin High School, Austin
Tuesday, March 5
Session 2 – 7:00 p.m.
Narrative (Division 1)
1. The Bread Run – Wimberley High School, Wimberley
2. Pencil – Salado High School, Salado
3. NUMB – Nocona High School, Nocona
4. Love at No Sight – Pewitt High School, Omaha
5. ; – Livingston High School, Livingston
6. Aberration – Wimberley High School, Wimberley
7. Love, Sebastian – Heritage High School, Midlothian
Narrative (Division 2)
1. The Drop – Hanna High School, Brownsville
2. Pájaro – Hebron High School, Carrollton
3. Flower Feedback – College Station High School, College Station
4. Crit – Flower Mound High School, Flower Mound
5. Affliction – Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park
6. 2450 – Austin High School, Austin
Traditional Animation (Division 1)
1. Zooport Group – Nocona High School, Nocona
2. Purple Again – Lago Vista High School, Lago Vista
3. Overcoming – Grandview High School, Grandview
4. One Trash’s Treasures – Karnes City High School, Karnes City
5. Nessie – Mount Enterprise High School, Mount Enterprise
6. A Friendly Invasion – Melissa High School, Melissa
Traditional Animation (Division 2)
1. Wish Delivery – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin
2. Static – Atascocita High School, Humble
3. Wish Upon a Snowman – Oak Ridge High School, Conroe
4. El Musico (The Musician) – United South High School, Laredo
5. Ravioli – Atascocita High School, Humble
6. Sundown – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin
The Nobelity Project – Only the two top-ranking films will screen. Top-ranking films to be announced at the site. Movies listed below are finalists and listed in alphabetical order by film title.
DIVISION 1
Angels of Mercy – Argyle High School, Argyle
Camp Kenedy – An American Concentration Camp – Kenedy High School, Kenedy
One Trash’s Treasure – Karnes City High School, Karnes City
Pencil – Salado High School, Salado
Pride – Whitewright High School, Whitewright
We Have a Heart – Sabine Pass High School, Sabine Pass
DIVISION 2
Beauty Is – Weatherford High School, Weatherford
But for the Birds on the Roof – Deer Park High School, Deer Park
Segregation – Cypress Ridge High School, Houston
sincerely, Corpus – Gregory-Portland High School, Portland
Versatile – Bel Air High School, El Paso
When Worlds Collide – Prosper High School, Prosper
Admission to the festival is FREE.
More information can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/film.