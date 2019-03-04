UIL Young Filmmakers Festival Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2019 UIL Young Filmmakers Festival takes place Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin.

Students at UIL member schools submitted original works of a film within four categories: Digital Animation, Documentary, Narrative, and Traditional Animation. Films were scored by a panel of judges based on originality, cinematic storytelling, and technical execution. The top five films in each category will be screened at the festival and judges will then rank them first through fifth place.

Schedule:

Tuesday, March 5

Session 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Digital Animation (Division 1)

1. The Red Yarn – Celina High School, Celina

2. The Guiding Spirit – New Tech High School, Manor

3. Streetlight – Sabine Pass High School – Sabine Pass

4. Blimp and Crunch – Dublin High School, Dublin

5. Angels & Demons – Stephenville High School, Stephenville

6. Sketchy – Celina High School, Celina

Digital Animation (Division 2)

1. Grim Jr. – Allen High School, Allen

2. unplugged. – Boerne Champion High School, Boerne

3. The Climb – Marshall High School, San Antonio

4. Metal and Petal – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin

5. Gourmet Chase – Sharyland High School, Mission

6. Golden Opportunity – Allen High School, Allen

Documentary (Division 1)

1. The Gift of Healing – Kenedy High School, Kenedy

2. South Texas Maize – Lytle High School, Lytle

3. New Mexico Magic, Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta – Andrews High School, Andrews

4. Lufkin Industries – Hudson High School, Lufkin

5. Angels of Mercy – Argyle High School, Argyle

6. Voiceless – Salado High School, Salado

Documentary (Division 2)

1. Versatile – Bel Air High School, El Paso

2. The Story of “Always Believe” – George Ranch High School, Richmond

3. Tarzan: The Musical – PSJA Memorial High School, Alamo

4. Bolen Longhorns – Lufkin High School, Lufkin

5. Beyond the Shelf – PSJA North High School, Pharr

6. Austin High, Divided – Austin High School, Austin

Tuesday, March 5

Session 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Narrative (Division 1)

1. The Bread Run – Wimberley High School, Wimberley

2. Pencil – Salado High School, Salado

3. NUMB – Nocona High School, Nocona

4. Love at No Sight – Pewitt High School, Omaha

5. ; – Livingston High School, Livingston

6. Aberration – Wimberley High School, Wimberley

7. Love, Sebastian – Heritage High School, Midlothian

Narrative (Division 2)

1. The Drop – Hanna High School, Brownsville

2. Pájaro – Hebron High School, Carrollton

3. Flower Feedback – College Station High School, College Station

4. Crit – Flower Mound High School, Flower Mound

5. Affliction – Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park

6. 2450 – Austin High School, Austin

Traditional Animation (Division 1)

1. Zooport Group – Nocona High School, Nocona

2. Purple Again – Lago Vista High School, Lago Vista

3. Overcoming – Grandview High School, Grandview

4. One Trash’s Treasures – Karnes City High School, Karnes City

5. Nessie – Mount Enterprise High School, Mount Enterprise

6. A Friendly Invasion – Melissa High School, Melissa

Traditional Animation (Division 2)

1. Wish Delivery – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin

2. Static – Atascocita High School, Humble

3. Wish Upon a Snowman – Oak Ridge High School, Conroe

4. El Musico (The Musician) – United South High School, Laredo

5. Ravioli – Atascocita High School, Humble

6. Sundown – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin

The Nobelity Project – Only the two top-ranking films will screen. Top-ranking films to be announced at the site. Movies listed below are finalists and listed in alphabetical order by film title.

DIVISION 1

Angels of Mercy – Argyle High School, Argyle

Camp Kenedy – An American Concentration Camp – Kenedy High School, Kenedy

One Trash’s Treasure – Karnes City High School, Karnes City

Pencil – Salado High School, Salado

Pride – Whitewright High School, Whitewright

We Have a Heart – Sabine Pass High School, Sabine Pass

DIVISION 2

Beauty Is – Weatherford High School, Weatherford

But for the Birds on the Roof – Deer Park High School, Deer Park

Segregation – Cypress Ridge High School, Houston

sincerely, Corpus – Gregory-Portland High School, Portland

Versatile – Bel Air High School, El Paso

When Worlds Collide – Prosper High School, Prosper

Admission to the festival is FREE.

More information can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/film.