Ukraine President Addresses U.S. Congress

In an emotional address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged congress to support a no-fly zone to stop the bombing of his nation. But experts are concerned that the move would put the NATO alliance in a direct conflict with Russia and likely lead to a broader war. John Schuessler at Texas A&M is one of about four-dozen foreign policy experts who signed a letter urging the Biden administration to reject the calls for a no-fly zone. He says going to war with Russia, a nuclear peer of the United States would expose Americans to vast and unnecessary risks.