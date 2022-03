Ukraine’s President Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to members of congress today, and it’s anticipated that he’ll ask for more aid. Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar, who sits on Appropriations, says there is bipartisan support. Last week, Congress approved an emergency aid package with more than $13-billion in aid for Ukraine. It’s now been signed by the president. There is cash is for weapons, as well as humanitarian aid and economic assistance.