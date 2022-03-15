Ukranian and Russian Refugees At Mexican Border

Russian and Ukrainian refugees are starting to show up at the southern border, along with the Central Americans. Rice University’s Tony Payan expects this will increase, because the asylum system in Europe was dismantled under President Trump. Many fly to Cancun or Mexico City, entering Mexico as tourists. They share travel tips on social media and messaging services, telling others not to be afraid. More than 8600 Russians sought refuge on the U.S. border with Mexico from August through January.