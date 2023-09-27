Umpire Sortage?

Pictured left to right are MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, Adrian Tapia, John Winn, and MPISD Athletic Director Joey Cluley

Mount Pleasant ISD Team Sports Officiating Class

From the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) newsletter

As previously reported, TASO was instrumental in securing approval from the Texas Education Agency for a credited high school class for Team Sports officiating. While the Spring Branch ISD Future Officials Academy, led by former TASO member Michael Dorantes, has been the trailblazer in high school officiating classes, many other schools see these classes as contributing to the Texas shortage of sports officials.

This fall, Mount Pleasant ISD has become one of the latest schools to include a sports officiating class in their curriculum. Superintendent Judd Marshall and Athletic Director Joey Cluley called on TASO Member John Winn to lead Mount Pleasant’s first class.

On Monday, September 18, the MPISD class reached a milestone with junior Adrian Tapia officiating the seventh-grade A and B football games. Tapia became a TASO Football member in August and has been preparing diligently for his first assignment, and according to Winn, his debut was excellent.

TASO appreciates Superintendent Marshall and AD Cluley’s commitment to preparing young officials for future service to Texas middle and high school athletics. The leadership of Michael Dorantes, John Winn, and other TASO members around the state is also recognized and appreciated.