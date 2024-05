The 36th Annual Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic will occur at Pat Mayse Lake on Saturday, May 4, with fishing beginning at 6:00 am. Registration wraps up Friday at 6:00 pm at Brannan’s Bass Shop, Mike’s Custom Paint & Body, Homer’s Quick Stop, and Liberty National Bank. There will be lots of payouts and prize money in multiple categories. Proceeds benefit Denver Pyle’s Children’s Charities to assist children or youth with special needs.